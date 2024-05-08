Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.89. Approximately 1,990,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,625,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after buying an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.