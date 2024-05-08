Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 8,144,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,237,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.