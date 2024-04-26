Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 5,297 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.62% of Exponent worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exponent by 24.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Exponent by 6.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 21.0 %

EXPO traded up $16.70 on Friday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 655,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,158. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.