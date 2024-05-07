Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.34. Approximately 37,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 243,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

