Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 6.5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.18. 1,542,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,396,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Down 14.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.