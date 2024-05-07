BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.88, but opened at $92.68. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 74,734 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.