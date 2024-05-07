Nikola Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 209,974 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 353% compared to the typical volume of 46,332 put options.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 142,028,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,517,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $811.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nikola by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 729,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 135,041 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

