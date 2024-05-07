Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.67 and last traded at $53.67. Approximately 37,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 268,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.