Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 14.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 714,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 126,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

