Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $806.26 and last traded at $822.69. 1,903,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,505,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $830.35.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $946.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.69. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

