Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 94,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 175,460 shares.The stock last traded at $117.04 and had previously closed at $116.53.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

