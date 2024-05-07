Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $327.64

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $327.64, but opened at $312.82. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 195,069 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day moving average is $266.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.