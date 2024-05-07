Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 6.9%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.29. Approximately 59,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

