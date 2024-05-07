Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 107,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 518,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.