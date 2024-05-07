5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.65. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 146,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 100,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders purchased a total of 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2835821 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

