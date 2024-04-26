Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 2,453,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,238. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
