iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 13,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,573. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

