FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNCB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,944. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.15.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

(Get Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.