Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $12.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.75. 980,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.66 and a 200 day moving average of $493.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.08 and a fifty-two week high of $546.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.