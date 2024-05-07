Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $494,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,792,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.