3,921 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,921 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $249.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.