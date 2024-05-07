Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,477,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,375,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

APO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.18. 2,925,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

