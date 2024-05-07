8,258 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

