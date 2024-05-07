Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 47,904,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,953,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.