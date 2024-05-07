Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,202 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 880,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.