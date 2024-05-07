Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $906,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 580,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,039. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

