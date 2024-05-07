Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,400,448 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Denison Mines makes up about 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Denison Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

DNN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,475,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

