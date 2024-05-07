Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after acquiring an additional 449,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,585,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,896,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SGOL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 2,406,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.