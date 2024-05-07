Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,646. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

