Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 24 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,247.74. 158,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,354. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,427.04. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,186.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

