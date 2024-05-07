Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 2,659 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

