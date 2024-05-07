Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 246,437 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Energy Fuels accounts for 1.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 4,706,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UUUU. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

