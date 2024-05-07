Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 4,552 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,311,000 after purchasing an additional 170,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 2,106,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,954. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

