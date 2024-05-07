Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,199 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,199 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,121.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,875,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,930,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

VPV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 15,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $137,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

