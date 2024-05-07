Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Sells $102,824.82 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $102,824.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $522,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG remained flat at $33.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,134,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,895. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,791,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.