Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$872,481.40 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40.
Shares of QSR traded down C$0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$102.01. 409,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,019. The company has a market cap of C$32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$84.73 and a 52-week high of C$112.12.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
