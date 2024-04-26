enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Up 472.4% in April

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
enGene Trading Down 1.2 %
enGene stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 97,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
Insider Activity at enGene
In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of enGene
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on ENGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on enGene
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Read More
