Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

