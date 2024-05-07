ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $24.85 on Tuesday, reaching $701.71. 257,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,792. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.05 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $752.29 and a 200-day moving average of $716.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.