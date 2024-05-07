National Bank of Canada FI Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 125.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

