Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,000 shares, an increase of 485.8% from the March 31st total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,852.5 days.

Haidilao International Trading Down 11.9 %

HDALF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

