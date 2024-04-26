Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,000 shares, an increase of 485.8% from the March 31st total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,852.5 days.
Haidilao International Trading Down 11.9 %
HDALF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
About Haidilao International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.