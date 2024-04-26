Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FUJHY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 166,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

