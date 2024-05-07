Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,790 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 87,514 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,161. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.92 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

