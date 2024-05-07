National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 39,445 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MongoDB worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $22,143,211. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.99 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.85 and a 200 day moving average of $391.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

