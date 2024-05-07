National Bank of Canada FI Has $25.64 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BRP were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BRP by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000.

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

