Elevance Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $13.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $13.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $12.58. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.24 per share.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

ELV stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.52. 153,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.40 and a 200-day moving average of $485.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

