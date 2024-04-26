Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.70. The stock had a trading volume of 85,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

