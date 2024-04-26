American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 516,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $3,270,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

