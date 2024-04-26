Bfsg LLC Invests $65,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

CB opened at $245.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

