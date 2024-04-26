585 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Leidos stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

